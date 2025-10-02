Advertisement

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched a new membership category – Net Zero Value Chain Partners (NZVCP). The aim is to deepen collaboration across the building value chain and accelerate progress towards the industry’s net zero mission.

The initiative brings equipment suppliers, admixture producers, technology providers, and infrastructure partners into closer cooperation with the GCCA’s 50 leading cement and concrete producers. Members will engage in working groups, events and programmes to drive innovation and decarbonisation.

Dominik von Achten, GCCA president and chairman of Heidelberg Materials, said the initiative reflects the industry’s recognition that “we cannot achieve net zero alone and need partnerships across our value chain.” GCCA Chief Executive Thomas Guillot added that concrete’s essential role in global infrastructure makes “deep engagement with equipment, services and solutions providers a shared mission.”

The GCCA has welcomed its first NZVCPs: CDE, KHD, Master Builders Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, and Sinoma International. CDE’s Darren Eastwood highlighted the potential of reusing underutilised materials as “catalysts for decarbonisation.” KHD’s Matthias Mersmann stressed that “innovation projects succeed only when producers and technology suppliers cooperate intensely.” Master Builders Solutions’ Paul H Seiler said the company is “focussed on developing technologies that enable industry decarbonisation.” Saint-Gobain’s Gustavo Blazquez emphasised its role in reducing carbon footprints via Chryso and Fosroc additives, aligned with its purpose of “making the world a better home.” Schneider Electric’s Maxime Ramael pointed to digitalisation, electrification and AI as key enablers of measurable emissions reductions. Sinoma International’s Dr Sui Tongbo outlined its solutions for efficiency, clinker substitution, oxy-fuel with carbon capture, and wider carbon mitigation.

The NZVCP initiative marks a major step in uniting the cement and concrete industry with its value chain to deliver collective action on the journey to net zero, claims the GCCA.