UltraTech Cement Ltd, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete producer, has won 11 awards at the 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2025, held from 16–18 September in Hyderabad. The honours highlight the company’s leadership in energy efficiency, innovation in energy-saving projects, and adoption of advanced methods for waste utilisation and alternative fuel use.

Pali Cement in Rajasthan secured the 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award' and the 'Special Award for Most Useful Presentation', setting benchmarks in heat and power consumption and expanding green energy under UltraTech’s RE100 commitment. Balaji Cement in Andhra Pradesh received the 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award' for ISO 50001-based practices and upgrades in waste heat recovery and alternative fuels. Baga Cement in Himachal Pradesh was recognised for the third year running, earning the 'Energy Efficient Unit Award' for 62 energy-saving projects and AI-led kiln and limestone monitoring.

Other winners of the 'Energy Efficient Unit Award' include Maihar Cement (Madhya Pradesh), Rajashree Cement (Karnataka), and Kotputli Cement (Rajasthan). Among grinding units, Hotgi Cement (Maharashtra) won an 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award', while Ratnagiri Cement (Maharashtra) was honoured with both the 'Energy Efficient Unit Award' and the 'Most Innovative Project Award'. Patliputra Cement (Bihar) also earned an 'Energy Efficient Unit Award'.

UltraTech has already achieved its EP100 goal, doubling energy productivity from 2010 levels well ahead of its 2035 target. With no further investment planned in thermal power, the company is scaling up green energy, reinforcing its 2050 Net Zero vision.