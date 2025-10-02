Advertisement

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a sharp rise in cement and clinker exports during the first two months of FY25 (July–August 2025). Export earnings reached US$72.71m (1.860Mt), a 98.11 per cent jump compared to US$36.70m (992,073t) in the same period last year.

In local currency terms, export revenues rose by 101.71 per cent YoY to PKR20.61bn (US$73m). Export volumes also recorded robust growth, rising 87.55 per cent YoY.

PBS data for August 2025 shows exports climbed to US$37.79m (980,692t), up 8.21 per cent in value and 11.45 per cent in volume compared to July 2025 (US$34.93m; 879,994t).

On a YoY basis, August 2025 exports surged 70.13 per cent in value and 66.55 per cent in volume compared to August 2024, when shipments stood at 588,813t valued at US$22.21m.

The strong growth continues the positive momentum seen last year and reflects rising demand for Pakistani cement in international markets.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan