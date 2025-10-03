Advertisement

Equator Energy Ltd, a commercial and industrial solar developer, has launched a 10MW photovoltaic facility at Mombasa Cement’s 1.5Mta Vipingo site in Kilifi County, Kenya. The captive power plant—among East Africa’s largest industrial solar installations—was built under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) and is now operational.

The new PV installation will reduce Mombasa Cement’s reliance on Kenya’s national grid, deliver significant cost savings, and help cut the company’s carbon footprint. Equator Energy is backed by IBL Energy, French impact fund STOA and Inspired Evolution. To date, it has delivered 53MW of solar across Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe, with a pipeline of 100MW and ambitions to reach 300MW by 2030.

The project also created around 100 temporary construction jobs and established 15 permanent roles to support ongoing operations. The rollout highlights a growing trend in industrial self-generation as manufacturers seek energy security and sustainability. In Kenya’s cement sector, where energy is one of the largest costs, such renewable power projects are becoming an important competitive advantage.