Cement Australia (CA), a joint venture between Holcim Australia and Heidelberg Materials Australia, has completed its acquisition of the cementitious division of the Buckeridge Group of Companies (BGC) effective 1 October 2025.

Rob Davies, CEO of Cement Australia, said: “I am very grateful to the CA team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this sale to completion. To the BGC employees joining CA – welcome. We look forward to working with you to continue delivering first-class customer service and to grow our business in Western Australia. To the Buckeridge family, thank you for placing your trust in us as we build on the legacy you created in BGC.”

Cement Australia emphasised its commitment to operating a safe, healthy, and sustainable business, ensuring continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers while strengthening its presence in Western Australia.