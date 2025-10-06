Advertisement

Ambuja Cements, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, is poised to establish a modern cement grinding facility within the industrial zone of Adani’s Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

The proposed plant will occupy 8ha of land already zoned for industrial use, thereby eliminating the need for fresh land acquisition. In keeping with sustainable design principles, it will be categorised under the “Orange Category” classification, denoting a lower environmental impact.

Key features of the project are:

• Circular raw-material use: The plant is expected to process industrial by-products like slag and fly ash sourced from nearby steel and power plants.

• Low-emission logistics: Core raw components such as clinker and gypsum will be transported by rail and sea to reduce carbon footprint.

• Clean operations: The unit is being designed without fuel combustion or chemical processing steps.

• Water-neutral design: The facility aims for minimal water consumption and intends to operate with zero liquid discharge, thereby protecting local water systems.

• Pollution control measures: To maintain air quality, the design includes high-efficiency bag filters, mechanised road sweepers, and other dust control mechanisms.

Officials assert that the project aligns with both Adani’s and Ambuja’s strategy to promote port-centric industrial infrastructure while upholding environmental safeguards. The new unit is expected to enhance Gangavaram Port’s role as a logistical and manufacturing hub in the region.