The Indonesia Cement Association (ASI), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, recently convened its monthly coordination meeting at Solusi Bangun Indonesia’s (SBI) Cilacap cement plant. The event brought together representatives from the Ministry, ASI leadership, and management teams from nearly all member companies, with discussions extending beyond sales and marketing to include Technical coordination.

Hosted by the Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) and SBI, the programme featured a welcoming dinner, the coordination meeting, a tour of the Cilacap cement plant, and a visit to the Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) facility — the first large-scale RDF plant in Indonesia.

Developed through collaboration between the Government of Denmark, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, the Provincial Government of Central Java, and the Cilacap Regency Government, the RDF facility was initiated with strong support from SBI (formerly Holcim Indonesia). The plant is now owned by the Cilacap Regency Government and operated jointly with SBI as the main off-taker.

The visit provided valuable insights for ASI members as Indonesia’s government advances RDF development as part of national municipal solid waste management initiatives. The cement industry reiterated its commitment to supporting these efforts — as off-takers, operators, and investors — in alignment with national sustainability goals.