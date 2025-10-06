Advertisement

Indocement, through its subsidiary PT Semen Bosowa Maros, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Makassar City Government, on 2 October 2025, to collaborate on the utilisation of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) produced from the city’s waste management system.

The agreement was formally signed by Syamsul Rijal, director of PT Semen Bosowa Maros, and Munafri Arifuddin, Mayor of Makassar, in the presence of Christian Kartawijaya, president director of Indocement; Hasan Imer, director of Indocement; and Budi Hartono, general manager of operations at the Maros cement plant.

This partnership represents a strategic milestone in supporting the government’s efforts to advance sustainable waste management while reinforcing Indocement’s long-standing commitment to green industry principles. By integrating RDF as an alternative energy source, Indocement and the Makassar City Government are fostering strong cooperation between the industrial and public sectors — contributing to environmental protection, energy efficiency, and sustainable development in Indonesia.