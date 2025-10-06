Advertisement

Global consultancy Arup has been appointed by Peak Cluster to lead the Environmental Impact Assessment and Development Consent Order (DCO) for what is set to become the world’s largest cement and lime decarbonisation initiative.

The Peak Cluster project will capture carbon emissions from cement and lime plants across Derbyshire and Staffordshire — regions that produce around 40 per cent of the UK’s output. The captured CO 2 will be transported through an underground pipeline to Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Net Zero facility for permanent offshore storage.

Working with AECOM and Quod, Arup will assess environmental impacts across all stages of the development and ensure integration with Spirit’s proposed infrastructure.

Richard Lowe, Arup’s Director of Energy Consenting and Development, said the project “will secure a sustainable future for the UK cement and lime industry, enabling it to thrive in a low-carbon economy.”

Peak Cluster CEO John Egan described the initiative as a milestone for industrial transformation, adding that it will “help grow the UK’s low-carbon supply chain and skills base.”

Supported by the UK government’s National Wealth Fund, the scheme is viewed as a blueprint for large-scale industrial decarbonisation across heavy-emission sectors.