Italian cement output rose six per cent YoY in July, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows a two per cent YoY decrease in June.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 16 per cent YoY to 228.021t in June, with a total CIF value of EUR18.8m or EUR82/t as value per tonne.?Meanwhile, cement exports dropped 26 per cent YoY to 121,918t, with a total FOB value of EUR11.8m or EUR96/t.

The price of cement declined two per cent YoY in July.

January-July 2025

Cement output was up one per cent YoY in the first seven months of 2025.

Cement imports were up 9.9 per cent YoY in the first seven months of the year amounting to 1.415Mt, while exports were down 11 per cent YoY over the same period at 723,421t.

Italian construction production increased five per cent YoY in the first seven months of 2025, according to Federbeton. Local government construction spending was EUR16.2bn in January-September 2025, up 10 per cent YoY.