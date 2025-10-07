Advertisement

Pakistan's Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd reported a net loss of PKR12.49m (US$45,000) for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, reversing a profit of PKR4.87m recorded in the previous year.

The company’s financial statement shows total administrative expenses rising to PKR25.16m, up from PKR17.71m in FY23-24, while other income fell sharply to PKR13.96m from PKR23.41m a year earlier. This combination led to a pre-tax loss of PKR11.73m.

No comprehensive income was reported for the year, and basic and diluted loss per share stood at PKR0.13, compared with earnings of PKR0.05 in FY23-24.