Rohrdorfer Group has unveiled a new photovoltaic (PV) system at its cement works in Rohrdorf (Upper Bavaria), signalling a further step in its renewable energy ambitions. The installation covers approximately 2000m2 of roof surface and delivers up to 400kW peak capacity.

According to the company, the plant already generates about one-third of its electricity via an existing waste-heat power unit. With the new PV installation, it will contribute an additional 350 MWh annually. The photovoltaic modules, totaling around 1,000 units, were supplied by Hecker Solar GmbH and installed by Elektro Ecker over a construction period of about five weeks.

This initiative forms part of Rohrdorfer’s “Initiative 3033,” which aims to self-produce 30 per cent of its electricity demand by 2033. Currently, Rohrdorfer covers roughly 12 per cent of its group-wide electricity usage with self-generated renewable energy. The company said the investment required to reach the 30 per cent target will amount to around EUR100m over the coming years.

Dr. Christopher Ehrenberg, Technical Director of the cement division, stated that energy-intensive industries must accelerate deployment of renewables, and emphasised that Initiative 3033 demonstrates proactive commitment: “With our Initiative 3033 we are sending a signal that we are not just waiting, but actively working on the solution.”