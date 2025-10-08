Advertisement

Holcim Germany and the A&S Detmering Group have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen the circular economy within the building materials sector across the metropolitan regions of Hanover, Braunschweig, Göttingen, Wolfsburg and beyond.

As part of the agreement, Holcim will acquire shares in A&S Detmering’s recycling and demolition business, securing long-term access to high-quality demolition materials and expanding its expertise and processing capacities.

The three A&S recycling hubs in Diepenau, Gilten and Lehrte will be integrated into the Holcim Group and developed into state-of-the-art Holcim ECOCycle® Centres—advancing sustainable solutions for material recovery and reuse.

The demolition operations of the A&S Group will continue to be managed by the family’s managing partners, Hinrich and Philipp Detmering, with Holcim participating as a minority shareholder.

Thorsten Hahn, CEO of Holcim Germany, stated: “This partnership unites two strong players. Together, we are creating the foundation for a successful and sustainable future in building material recycling.”

Hinrich and Philipp Detmering expressed confidence that the collaboration will combine the strengths of an agile family business with those of a global industry leader, boosting circular economy efforts across the region.