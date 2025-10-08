Advertisement

Industry experts and policymakers gathered in Hanoi on 3 October to explore how Vietnam’s cement sector could play a key role in addressing plastic pollution while advancing green and circular growth.

The event, hosted by the Norwegian Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research (SINTEF) and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in collaboration with the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA), marked the conclusion of the Ocean Plastic Turned into an Opportunity in Circular Economy (OPTOCE) project — a Norwegian-funded initiative promoting the co-processing of non-recyclable plastics in cement kilns.

“Combating marine plastics and climate change is a top priority for Norway – both globally and in Vietnam,” said Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken. “Through OPTOCE, we’ve seen how science-based solutions like co-processing can transform plastic waste into a resource that benefits the climate, the economy, and communities.”

Launched over six years ago, OPTOCE has demonstrated success across eight Asian countries. Chief Scientist Dr. Kåre Helge Karstensen emphasised that the approach is “technically feasible, environmentally sound, and capable of delivering rapid, large-scale impact,” urging governments to embed co-processing in national waste and energy policies.

Vietnam’s cement industry — one of the largest globally — has already piloted the method. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Luong Dun Long, VNCA vice president, called co-processing “a safe and effective solution” and urged stronger government incentives and collaboration with environmental enterprises.

Pilots at INSEE Cement (Kien Giang) and Lam Thach Green Cement (Quang Ninh) have achieved thermal substitution rates of up to 40 percent, significantly reducing coal consumption and plastic leakage.

Calls for legal reform

Workshop speakers stressed that technical success alone is not enough — an enabling legal framework, fiscal incentives, and robust waste management systems are essential if co-processing is to scale. Experts recommended making regulations mandatory, for example requiring that all waste with a calorific value above 1500kcal/kg be directed to cement kilns or waste-to-energy plants under clear, phased targets.

They also flagged the need to enforce new emission standards (QCVN 41:2025) aligned with global best practices (BAT/BEP), adopt continuous emissions monitoring, allow independent audits, and make performance data publicly accessible.

To support supply chains, experts advocated for public–private partnerships to build infrastructure for refuse-derived fuel (RDF) pre-treatment, adjust waste fees, offer tax breaks or carbon credits based on thermal substitution rates, and standardize RDF quality to ensure reliable fuel supply.



Only about 10-12 Vietnamese cement plants currently perform co-processing, while nearly 60 plants and 90 kilns remain untapped. Logistics pose challenges too, as many plants lie far from waste sources, making transport costly. Some firms hesitate to invest because they must redo environmental impact assessments — a complex, time-consuming procedure — when shifting to co-processing.