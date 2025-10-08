Advertisement

Titan Zlatna Panega, part of the international Titan Group and a leading cement and building materials producer in Bulgaria, achieved a historic milestone in 2024—reaching a record-high 65 per cent thermal substitution rate of fossil fuels with alternative fuels for four consecutive months. The achievement, highlighted in the company’s 11th Integrated Annual Report, underscores its firm commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.

“This is a historic success for our plant,” said General Manager Adamantios Frantzis. “It demonstrates our leadership in sustainable development and our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint through real, measurable actions.”

In alignment with TitanGroup’s net-zero strategy, the company continued its progress toward offering carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 and meeting Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated emissions goals. In 2024, CO 2 emissions were maintained at 839kg/t of clinker, while electricity-related emissions dropped by 38 per cent, aided by the commissioning of a new 5MWp solar power plant covering up to 13 per cent of energy needs.

Financially, revenues rose 20 per cent to EUR79.8m with net profit reaching EUR14.6m and EBITDA growing 50 per cent to EUR21m. The company also invested EUR9m in modernisation, including major kiln upgrades and new ready-mix equipment.

Titan Zlatna Panega’s community engagement remained strong, with over EUR150,000 dedicated to education, environmental, and youth initiatives. The company also reported zero workplace accidents for a third year, achieved 27 per cent female representation, and continued investing in workforce training and development—cementing its leadership in both sustainability and social responsibility.