JSW Cement has expanded its operations in eastern India with the commissioning of a new 1.0Mtpa cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha. The facility, developed through its subsidiary Shiva Cement, raises the company’s total installed grinding capacity to 21.6Mtpa.

Funded and supervised by Shiva Cement under a commercial arrangement with Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), the new unit will produce exclusively for Shiva Cement. The investment supports JSW Cement’s strategy to meet growing regional demand and strengthen its position in India’s eastern market.

“The eastern region is poised for exponential growth,” said Nilesh Narwekar, CEO of JSW Cement. “Odisha is emerging as an industrial hub, and this new facility marks a major milestone in our efforts to expand sustainably while supporting the region’s economic development.”

Shiva Cement’s main plant, located at the border of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, offers strategic access to key raw materials.

JSW Cement is progressing toward its goal of achieving 41.85Mtpa grinding capacity and 13.04Mtpa clinker capacity nationwide. Its integrated Nagaur unit in Rajasthan, with 3.3Mtpa clinker and 3.5Mtpa grinding capacity, remains on track for completion.