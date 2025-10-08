Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by eight per cent YoY to 6.058Mt in August 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.616Mt, up eight per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a nine per cent YoY increase to 1.131Mt. Non-members reported an eight per cent YoY increase to 3.310Mt.

Export volumes rose 40 per cent to 3.289Mt, with clinker exports up 114 per cent YoY to 1.502Mt, while cement exports rose nine per cent YoY to 1.786Mt. VICEM members reported 84,115t of clinker exports and 142,011t of cement, down 27 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members reported 24,669t of clinker exports, down one per cent YoY, and cement exports of 229,324t, down six per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased 111 per cent YoY to 1.394Mt, while cement exports increased 18 per cent YoY to 1.415Mt. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination at 0.680Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at 0.333Mt, Malaysia, Philippines and Peru.

January-August 2025

In January-August 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 16.7 per cent YoY to 49.847Mt. VICEM saw a 17.2 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 13.470Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 13.4 per cent YoY increase to 8.723Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 16.9 per cent YoY to 27.655Mt.

Total exports increased by 13 per cent YoY to 23.236Mt in 8M25, with clinker exports up 33 per cent YoY to 9.294Mt and cement exports up two per cent YoY to 13.942Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 62 per cent YoY to 288,560t and cement exports by 44 per cent to 1.002t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports 274,406t, down one per cent YoY, and cement exports of 1.980Mt, down 13 per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 47 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 8.734Mt and a 14 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 10.960Mt.

The USA and the Philippines were the key cement export destinations in 8M25, accounting for around 3.5Mt each. Followed by Singapore with roughly 1.2Mt, Honduras, South Africa and Malaysia. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with over 4Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at just under 2Mt, the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.