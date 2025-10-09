Advertisement

YTL Cement is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through a series of initiatives designed to advance the circular economy and reduce environmental impact across the construction sector.

At the heart of this effort is Malaysia’s first Repurposed Concrete Aggregate (RCA) facility, developed in partnership with the Construction Research Institute of Malaysia. Operational since June 2025, the facility repurposes freshly returned concrete — about five per cent of Malaysia’s annual 30Mm3 of concrete production — into reusable aggregates. The approach reduces reliance on virgin raw materials and cuts emissions linked to long-distance material transport.

“Our RCA facility gives returned concrete a second life, reducing our reliance on new raw materials while addressing construction waste,” said YTL Cement Managing Director Dato’ Sri Michael Yeoh.

Complementing this initiative, Green Enable Technologies (GET), a YTL Cement subsidiary, supports clients with renewable energy and green technology solutions, while the CDL Academy focuses on developing local talent.

YTL Cement also fosters industry collaboration through events such as The Edge Malaysia Sustainable Construction Symposium, and international partnerships, including a recent MoU with Geo Alam, Sinoma International Environment Engineering, and CBMI Construction to advance waste management solutions.

Beyond industry transformation, the company’s Penyu Shell-Ter Project — an art and conservation initiative celebrating YTL Group’s 70th anniversary — raises funds for turtle conservation and community causes.

“For us, sustainability is not a slogan but a way of building for future generations,” Yeoh said.