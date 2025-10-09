Advertisement

Dandot Cement Co has posted a loss after taxation of PKR153.14m (US$548,000) for the financial year ended 30 June (FY24-25), following a difficult trading period marked by rising costs and higher finance expenses. The company’s board met on 7 October 2025, and announced that no dividend or bonus shares would be distributed for the year.

According to its filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Dandot Cement’s total equity and liabilities stood at PKR14.12bn, while current liabilities increased to PKR4.11bn from PKR3.23bn a year earlier. The company reported accumulated losses of PKR5.72bn, highlighting deepening financial strain.

Net sales for the year reached PKR6.34bn after deductions from total sales of PKR 9.76bn, excise duty, and commissions. Despite achieving a gross profit of PKR592.67m, the company reported a pre-tax loss of PKR149.63m as finance costs surged to PKR652.16m.

The company’s revaluation surplus on property, plant, and equipment declined slightly to PKR3.10bn, while cash flow from operations showed a net usage of PKR98.08m. Dandot Cement’s AGM is scheduled for 28 October, where shareholders are expected to discuss strategies to stabilise performance and address ongoing financial challenges.