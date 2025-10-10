Advertisement

The Libyan Ministry of Industry and Minerals announced that Undersecretary Mustafa Al-Samou met yesterday with representatives of Hungary’s Rotary International Ltd at the Ministry’s Misrata office to discuss a proposal to establish a modern cement factory in Libya.

According to the Ministry, the preliminary proposal outlines the development of a facility using environmentally friendly technologies designed to boost local production, meet domestic demand, and reduce reliance on cement imports.

The meeting also explored potential avenues for cooperation and investment in the building materials sector, as part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to expand industrial activity, support local manufacturing, and attract foreign expertise to Libya’s growing industrial base.

At the conclusion of the discussions, Al-Samou welcomed Rotary International’s interest in investing in Libya and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with international companies seeking to contribute to national industrial development.

The initiative reflects Libya’s ongoing efforts to diversify its economy and modernise key industries through sustainable, technology-driven projects. CemNet reported in July that discussions would be taking place for Misrata cement plant's resurrection.