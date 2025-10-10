Advertisement

Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has reiterated that no licences have been issued for cement importation since she took office, warning that any unlicensed imports will face strict enforcement actions.

Speaking at a meeting with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers in Accra, Ofosu-Adjare said illegal cement imports—especially from neighbouring Togo—are undercutting local producers and endangering consumer safety due to substandard quality.

She stressed that while Ghana operates a free market, all companies in the cement value chain must hold valid operating licences to maintain fair competition and product standards. The minister described the issue as “urgent and necessary,” emphasising that unregulated imports not only threaten local manufacturers but also pose safety risks for construction projects.

Ofosu-Adjare praised the Ghana Revenue Authority’s efforts to curb smuggling but urged tighter border control and inter-agency coordination. She also directed the Ghana Standards Authority to intensify market surveillance and enforce compliance, ensuring that only certified manufacturers and importers operate legally.

“Our domestic producers must uphold high standards if we are to have the moral right to protect our markets,” she said.

The government’s stance aims to safeguard industry integrity, promote quality assurance, and ensure that Ghana’s cement market remains safe, competitive, and sustainable.