Asian Paints Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Asian White Inc FZE, has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Fujairah, UAE.

This is part of the company’s strategic initiative to enter the white cement market, with an initial production capacity of 265,000tpa. The move is expected to enhance the company’s product offerings and strengthen its position in the international market, potentially impacting stakeholders by expanding its operational footprint and market reach.

Asian Paints collaborated with Riddhi Siddhi Crusher & Land Transport, based in Fujairah, and Associated Soap Stone Distributing Co Pvt Ltd (ASSD) to set up plans for the white cement and clinker plant in 2022. The joint venture is a 60:40 partnership between Asian Paints and Riddhi Siddhi & ASSD. The JV involves an overall investment of around US$66m.