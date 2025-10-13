Advertisement

Dangote Cement has inaugurated a new US$160m cement plant in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire, roughly 30km from Abidjan, marking a major step in its regional expansion. The facility, which covers 50ha has an installed annual capacity of 3Mt, making it one of the largest Dangote plants outside Nigeria.

According to Serge Gbotta, Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, the move signifies confidence in the country’s trajectory and a commitment to supplying world-class cement locally at competitive prices.

This new plant makes Côte d’Ivoire the 11th African nation to host a Dangote production site, bolstering the group’s total continental capacity to 55Mta.

The project is expected to catalyse job creation, generating over 1000 direct and indirect roles. In addition, Dangote has pledged to launch training initiatives via its Dangote Academy to develop local engineering and technical talent.

Stéphane Tchimou, Commercial Director, emphasised that reliable cement is vital to construction professionals across the country. To support small-scale retailers and strengthen its value chain, the company plans to roll out credit and commercial assistance programs and expand distribution networks to every region.