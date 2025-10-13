Advertisement

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) has urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to impose a safeguard duty of PHP600/t (US$10.30) on imported cement, saying the measure is vital to help local producers compete against subsidised imports.

CeMAP executive director Renato Baja said the proposed duty reflects the “injury” suffered by domestic manufacturers due to cheaper imports, particularly from Vietnam, where suppliers reportedly benefit from government subsidies. “What we want is a level playing field in terms of pricing,” Baja said, adding that PHP600 represents a fair balance between the landed cost of imported cement and local factory gate prices.

The proposed rate is higher than both the DTI’s PHP 400 provisional safeguard duty and the PHP349/t definitive duty recommended by the Tariff Commission. Baja said CeMAP welcomes the commission’s recognition of the industry’s plight but hopes the DTI will adopt their higher figure.

Imports have already fallen 19 per cent since the provisional duty was introduced. The DTI, led by Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, is reviewing the Tariff Commission’s findings and is expected to issue a decision before 14 October.