Maritime unions in New Zealand are sounding the alarm over plans by multinational Holcim and Nova Algoma Cement Carriers Ltd (NACC) to replace the New Zealand-crewed cement carrier MV Buffalo with the foreign-flagged NACC VEGA staffed by non-Kiwi crew.

The proposal threatens up to 32 seagoing jobs, according to the Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ), the Merchant Service Guild (MSG), and the Aviation & Marine Engineers Association (AMEA). They argue that this move would undermine local maritime labour standards and bypass protections meant to preserve Kiwi seafarers’ rights.

Holcim’s justification centres on the age and operating costs of the MV Buffalo. The union counterclaims that the company’s plan violates clauses in the collective agreement designed to protect workers from disadvantage when their jobs are transferred or contracted out.

A legal case has been lodged with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), seeking enforcement of the disadvantage clause and rights under Part 6A of the Employment Relations Act for cooks and stewards to transfer to the VEGA.

Unions are calling on the government to intervene. Under section 198 of the Maritime Transport Act, they contend, Holcim must establish that no suitable New Zealand vessel is available before a foreign-flagged ship can be authorised for domestic coastal trade.

This dispute unfolds amid wider concerns over the erosion of New Zealand-crewed vessels and jobs, particularly in the coastal cement shipping trade. The outcome could have significant implications for job security, workers’ rights, and the future regulatory environment for coastal shipping.