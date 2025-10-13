Advertisement

Fecto Cement Ltd (FECTC) has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2025, with net profit rising 69.10 per cent to PKR608.7m, up from PKR359.97m last year. This lifted the company’s net profit margin to 5.49 per cent, compared with 3.30 per cent in FY24. The improvement was driven by a stronger gross profit margin and a 37.65 per cent drop in finance costs, following a more than 20 per cent reduction in debt liabilities.

The cost of sales fell 2.27 per cent, mainly due to lower dispatch volumes, resulting in a favourable quantity variance of PKR149.17m. On a per-tonne basis, the cost of cement sold declined by PKR92 per ton, generating a positive price variance of PKR65.78m. This improvement stemmed largely from higher fuel and power efficiency, with related expenses down 14.57 per cent to PKR5.94m from PKR6.95m last year.

Operationally, cement production slipped 1.45 per cent to 713,739t, while clinker production decreased 5.99 per cent to 612,026t. Total cement dispatches declined 1.57 per cent to 713,644t, reflecting a 3.09 per cent fall in local sales amid subdued domestic demand. However, export dispatches surged 88.18 per cent to 22,657t from 12,040t in FY24.

Overall, capacity utilisation eased to 71.37 per cent from 72.42 per cent, and market share edged down to 1.54 per cent, though the northern region share remained firm at 2.20 per cent.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan