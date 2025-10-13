Advertisement

Spanish gas system operator Enagás and cement producer Cemex Spain have signed a strategic agreement to develop a complete logistics chain for the maritime transport of carbon dioxide captured from cement plants — a key step toward large-scale industrial decarbonisation.

Under the collaboration, executed through Enagás’ subsidiary Scale Green Energy, the two companies will jointly explore the capture, liquefaction, shipping, and storage of CO2, as well as the potential use of pipelines for transport. A new 20,000m3 liquefied CO 2 carrier is planned to enable flexible maritime connections between capture sites and operational storage hubs across the Mediterranean.

The initiative will enhance Cemex’s carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) capabilities, targeting hard-to-abate process emissions from cement manufacturing. It also aligns with Cemex’s “Future in Action” strategy and supports the European Union’s goal of capturing 50Mt of CO 2 annually by 2030.

Jesús Saldaña, Enagás’ General Manager of Business Development, said the partnership represents “an opportunity to jointly lead innovation to help decarbonise the industry, boosting its competitiveness.” Benjamín Cabrera, Cemex Spain’s Director of Cement and Technology Operations, highlighted the importance of scalable and efficient logistics for linking plants with storage points throughout the Mediterranean.