Swiss cement sales jumped seven per cent YoY to 978,929t in 3Q25, up from 914,625t in the same quarter of 2024, according to data from cemsuisse, the Swiss Cement Industry Association.

Low-carbon cement types accounted for 97.1 per cent of deliveries in 3Q25, up from 95.7 per cent of deliveries in the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, cement transported by rail accounted for 34 per cent of deliveries, down from 37.6 per cent. Bulk sales account for 96 per cent of deliveries and bagged sales four per cent.

In the first nine months of 2025, cement sales were up 3.7 per cent YoY. Stefan Vannoni, Director of cemsuisse, notes “we can currently expect a stabilisation in delivery volumes for this year, despite some uncertainties in civil engineering. Despite the tense global market environment, Swiss cement delivery volumes are currently solid. This once again demonstrates the importance of local cement production using domestic raw materials, which provides Switzerland with one of its most important building materials, without relying on foreign sources”.