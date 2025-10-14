Advertisement

Emerging mineral processing technology company Zeotech has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cement Australia, the country’s largest producer and supplier of cement products, to advance the development and commercialisation of AusPozz™, a high-reactivity metakaolin product designed for low-carbon concrete applications.

The agreement sets out a framework for collaboration to accelerate Australia’s shift toward low-carbon building materials. Under the MOU, both companies will exchange technical data and test results to complete the technical and value assessment of AusPozz, alongside an evaluation of Cement Australia’s supply chain and infrastructure options for potential commercial-scale production.

Cement Australia’s General Manager Sales, Marketing & Risk, Phil Halpin, said the partnership will validate AusPozz’s performance as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM). “Our assessment will focus on confirming its technical suitability and evaluating end-to-end supply chain requirements,” he said.

Zeotech Executive Director Shane Graham described the collaboration as “an important step toward decarbonising the built environment through the development of high-performance, low-carbon construction materials.”

In July 2025, representatives from both companies visited Zeotech’s proposed AusPozz manufacturing facility at the Port of Bundaberg and the Toondoon kaolin mine site, followed by a reciprocal visit to Cement Australia’s Gladstone operations.