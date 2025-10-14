Advertisement

Bolivian cement producer Itacamba Cemento and the Municipal Cleaning Company (Emacruz) of Santa Cruz de la Sierra have signed an agreement to convert thousands of end-of-life tyres (ELTs) into alternative fuel for cement manufacturing. The initiative introduces co-processing as a circular economy solution that transforms a long-standing environmental hazard into a sustainable energy source.

Under the agreement, discarded tires collected from landfills will be processed and used as high-calorific-value fuel in Itacamba’s cement kilns, replacing traditional fossil fuels. This approach not only reduces waste but also contributes to lower CO 2 emissions and the conservation of non-renewable natural resources.

Santa Cruz mayor Jhonny Fernández said the project provides a “direct benefit for citizens,” ensuring the safe and responsible disposal of thousands of tons of tyres that would otherwise pollute or spread diseases such as dengue fever.

Ricardo Oviedo, general manager of Emacruz, noted that the partnership frees up landfill space while improving the city’s environmental health. “Sustainability and industrial efficiency go hand in hand, directly benefiting both the environment and public health,” he said.

Marcelo Morales, general manager of Itacamba, highlighted that co-processing is an internationally recognized method for sustainable waste management. “Our kilns, operating at over 1400°C, ensure the complete and safe destruction of tyres under strict environmental controls,” he stated.

The collaboration sets a precedent for public–private partnerships in Bolivia, demonstrating how industrial innovation can drive sustainable waste management and cleaner cement production.