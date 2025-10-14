Advertisement

Austrian industrial shredder manufacturer UNTHA shredding technology GmbH has strengthened its global network by appointing Sun Earth Co as its new regional partner in Japan. The agreement gives Sun Earth responsibility for the sales, installation and servicing of UNTHA’s shredding systems across the country.

The partnership comes as Japan increases its focus on circular economy practices, zero-waste goals and waste-to-energy production, all of which are driving demand for advanced shredding and material recovery technologies. UNTHA’s XR, ZR and RS series machines will play a key role in producing refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and improving the recycling of critical materials.

Sun Earth, which operates across Japan in the recycling, forestry and agricultural sectors, will provide local spare parts and maintenance support through its six national branches. Its engineers are trained regularly at UNTHA’s headquarters in Austria to ensure consistent service standards and technical expertise.

UNTHA’s Head of Global Sales and Business Development, Peter Streinik, said Sun Earth is “a reliable partner who represents UNTHA in Japan and ensures the satisfaction of our shared customers.” Sun Earth CEO Satoshi Abe added that the collaboration will help bring European sustainability technologies to Japanese industry while supporting national environmental goals.

With representation now in around 40 countries, the partnership strengthens UNTHA’s position in the Asian market and responds to growing demand for sustainable waste processing in the cement and energy sectors.