Cement consumption in Bolivia fell 12.8 per cent to 320,998t in August 2025 from 368,241t in August 2024, according the Bolivia’s statistics institute, INE.

The decline of demand affected all regions except for La Paz and Chuquisaca. In La Paz, the country’s largest market, there was a five per cent uptick in demand to 98,003t from 93,370t in August 2024 while sales in Chuquisaca were up 20.8 per cent YoY to 32,792t from 27,152t over the same period.

In Bolivia’s second-largest market, Santa Cruz, sales slipped by 5.5 per cent to 81,408t in August 2025 from 86,140t. Cochabamba saw demand drop by 41.8 per cent to 94,871t from 55,179t while in Tarija consumption was down by 19.3 per cent YoY to 17,328t from 21,464t. Potosí saw consumption decrease by 11 per cent YoY to 13,715t from 15,413t in August 2024 and in Oruro, sales fell to 15,020t from 18.586t, representing a 19.2 per cent market contraction. Furthermore, Beni demand fell 11.3 per cent to 6623t from 7468t while in Pando the market contracted sharply to 930t from 3778t as the area saw its demand down 75.4 per cent.

January-August 2025

In the January-August 2025 period Bolivia’s cement market shrank by 1.3 per cent to 2.574Mt from 2.607Mt in the prior year.

In La Paz, the market expanded by 11.9 per cent YoY to 724,855t in the 8M25 from 647,944t, but demand in the Santa Cruz region contracted by 5.2 per cent YoY to 630,534t from 664,852t over the same period. In Cochabamba a 10.4 per cent drop was reported as cement consumption fell to 627,769t when compared with 700,380t in the equivalent period of the previous year. Chuquisaca’s cement demand slipped by 2.5 per cent YoY to 169,377t from 173,724t in the 8M24. Tarija saw a 1.8 per cent uptick in consumption to 142,058t from 139,525t while in Potosí cement producers enjoyed a 8.9 per cent market expansion as volumes grew from 112,027t in the 8M24 to 121,976t in the 8M25. However, in Oruro demand dropped 15 per cent YoY to 100,412t from 118,858t. Both Beni and Pando demand saw an improvement when compared with the January-August 2024 period. Beni reported a 19.1 per cent advance in demand to 40,648t from 34,122t while Pando demand edged up 2.9 per cent YoY to15,886t from 15,445t.