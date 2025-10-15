Advertisement

Ciments du Maroc (Heidelberg Materials Group) has reached a major milestone in its innovative CO 2 capture and recovery project using microalgae technology at its Safi cement plant. The company has successfully completed the first commercial delivery of products under the ALGACEM brand, demonstrating the project’s technical and economic viability.

This achievement confirms the pilot’s compatibility with existing industrial infrastructure and its ability to operate seamlessly alongside traditional cement production systems. It establishes the groundwork for a scalable and replicable model that can be extended across the entire cement sector, supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable industry practices.

Through the ALGACEM initiative, Ciments du Maroc is turning captured CO 2 emissions into valuable resources by leveraging the natural capabilities of microalgae. The project aligns with Morocco’s broader commitment to green innovation and climate action, contributing to the decarbonisation of one of the country’s key industrial sectors.

The company expressed appreciation to its project team and partners for their professionalism and commitment, which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Ciments du Maroc reaffirmed its dedication to expanding bio-based and circular solutions that strengthen its long-term sustainability strategy.

This success positions Ciments du Maroc as a regional leader in low-carbon cement manufacturing and showcases how biotechnology can enhance environmental performance in heavy industry.