Oman Cement Co SAOG has reported a decline in profit for 9M25, reflecting continued pressure on margins in the Sultanate’s construction materials sector.

The company recorded sales of OMR51.09m (US$132.75m), slightly down from OMR52.48m in the same period last year. Net income fell to OMR5.88m, compared with OMR8.88m a year earlier.

While Oman Cement did not provide detailed commentary on the results, the performance mirrors regional market trends of slower infrastructure spending and heightened competition from imports. The company continues to invest in operational efficiency and product quality to sustain profitability amid challenging market conditions.

Oman Cement remains one of the country’s leading producers of clinker and cement, serving both domestic and export markets from its base in the Muscat Governorate.