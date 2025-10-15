Advertisement

Çimsa has opened a new grey cement grinding facility in Houston, Texas, marking its entry into local grey cement production in the USA and extending its manufacturing footprint to three continents.

Developed through its subsidiary Cimsa Americas Cement Manufacturing and Sales Corp, the investment totals around US$82m and provides an annual grinding capacity of 600,000t. Until now, Çimsa’s USA operations were limited to a white cement grinding plant with a capacity of 300,000t, supplied mainly via exports.

The Houston facility positions Çimsa as a local producer, improving delivery times, reducing logistics costs, and strengthening market presence. It also supports the company’s goal of expanding its foreign-currency revenue base.

The move follows Çimsa’s broader international growth strategy, including the Buñol plant acquisition in Spain and expansion through its Mannok investment in Ireland and the UK.

CEO Umut Zenar said the new facility marks a transformation “from exporter to local producer,” making Çimsa the first Turkish cement manufacturer with production operations in the USA.