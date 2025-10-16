Advertisement

Gharibwal Cement Ltd reported robust financial results for the fiscal year 2025. According to its annual report for the year ending 30 June 2025, total dispatches reached 1.220Mt, up from 1.193Mt in the previous year — a year-on-year increase of 2.3 per cent. Net sales revenue rose by 8.0 per cent to PKR19.620bn, compared to PKR18.165bn in FY24.

Gross profit climbed 21.5 per cent to PKR4.586bn, from PKR3.775bn in FY 2024. The improvement was largely attributed to energy efficiencies achieved through the newly commissioned 12MW solar power system and a successful cooler retrofit, though higher royalty rates partially offset these gains.

Net profit for the year rose 26.5 per cent to PKR2.205bn, compared to PKR1.743bn in the prior year, translating to earnings per share of PKR5.51, up from PKR4.35 in FY 2024.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan