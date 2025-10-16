Advertisement

Indian cement producer Nuvoco Vistas Corp reported a consolidated profit of INR364.3m for the quarter ended September 2025, reversing a loss in the same period last year, driven by a sharp rise in operating earnings.

Consolidated revenue grew eight per cent year-on-year to INR24.58bn, supported by a two per cent increase in cement sales volumes to 4.3Mt. EBITDA surged 62 per cent to INR3.71bn, marking the company’s strongest September-quarter performance to date.

Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said the company delivered improved results despite macroeconomic headwinds, including monsoon disruptions, GST-related channel adjustments, and early festive demand. He attributed the gains to a sustained focus on premiumisation and trade mix, with premium products accounting for 44 per cent of sales, up from 41 per cent in the previous quarter.

Nuvoco Vistas, which is India’s fifth-largest cement producer, has an annual capacity of 25Mt and plans to expand to 35Mt by FY26-27 through both organic growth and acquisitions. The company’s acquisition of Vadraj Cement (which has a capacity of 6Mta) will give it a foothold in western India, while brownfield and greenfield projects are planned in Chittorgarh and Gulbarga.

Net debt stood at INR34.92bn down INR 10.09bn YoY. Shares closed 5.2 per cent lower at INR405.10 on the BSE.