Egypt plans to issue two new cement plant licenses before the end of the year in a bid to curb rising domestic prices and strengthen the sector’s capacity to meet growing regional demand, according to press reports.

The move aligns with expectations of a surge in construction activity across Egypt and neighbouring countries, the Saudi Asharq Business website reported. It cited an unnamed official who said the two new licenses were approved during a recent meeting between local cement producers and Industry Minister Kamel El-Wazir.

“The two permits are expected to be released before the end of the year, with each license including its own production line,” the official said.

The decision comes amid a sharp increase in local cement prices, with factory-delivered rates soaring by 47 per cent to EGP4057/t this week compared with the same period last year.

The two new plants are expected to add 1.5–2Mt per year to Egypt’s cement output. Demand in the country is projected to rise to 52Mt by the end of 2025, up from 47Mt in 2024.