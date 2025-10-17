Advertisement

Svante, a pioneer in carbon capture and removal solutions for industrial emissions, has been awarded the Solid Sorbent Carbon Capture Technology title in the CleanTech category by the World Future Awards.

The World Future Awards celebrate forward-thinking, sustainable companies shaping the future through innovation and impact. Svante earned this recognition for its proprietary solid sorbent filter technology, which enables rapid-cycle carbon capture from industrial flue gas streams. The technology offers a scalable, modular, and environmentally responsible solution for industries such as pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, cement, steel, and energy.

“This recognition from the World Future Awards affirms the transformative nature of our technology, which uses a new class of sorbent materials called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs),” said Claude Letourneau, President & CEO of Svante. “The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded to scientists Sumumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their pioneering work in MOFs, further validates the foundation of our approach. Svante is proud to lead industrial decarbonisation with a solution that’s both cutting-edge and commercially deployable today. This award reflects the incredible momentum driven by our team and world-class partners in advancing the green industrial transition globally.”

Svante’s solid sorbent technology can be integrated into both new and existing industrial infrastructure, enabling the production of cleaner, lower-carbon products. Recent milestones, including the commissioning of its commercial-scale filter manufacturing facility in Burnaby, BC, Canada, highlight Svante’s progress in scaling carbon management technologies for widespread impact.

By recognising Svante, the World Future Awards underscore technologies that are both visionary and actionable. The CleanTech category win reinforces Svante’s leadership in delivering practical, high-impact solutions to some of the world’s most carbon-intensive sectors. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on innovation, quality, execution, and measurable results.