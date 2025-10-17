Advertisement

Cement producer Steppe Cement has reported a 21 per cent YoY rise in third-quarter revenues, driven primarily by increased sales volumes and higher product prices.

Revenues for the quarter reached KZT18.28bn (US$34m), supported by a thirteen per cent increase in sales volumes to 701,643t and a seven per cent rise in product prices in KZT terms.

For the nine months ended 30 September, total revenues climbed 28 per cent to KZT39bn, compared with the same period in 2024. Sales volumes also rose to 1.55Mt from 1.34Mt a year earlier.

The average price for delivered cement during the nine-month period was KZT 25,145/t up 10 per cent in local currency but down three per cent in US dollar terms due to a 13 per cent devaluation of the Kazakh tenge against the dollar.

Steppe Cement expects total cement demand in Kazakhstan for 2025 to reach around 13Mt, with its market share anticipated to remain steady at between 14-15 per cent.

Chief executive Javier del Ser Perez said the company had achieved record clinker and cement production volumes during the first nine months of 2025, surpassing all previous comparable periods. “The plant continues to increase production and remains focused on driving further growth whilst limiting the capex required,” he added.