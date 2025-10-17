Advertisement

The municipality of Villa Mercedes (San Luis) has started reusing end-of-life tyres (ELTs) in cement production. A total of 10t of discarded tyres were recently collected at the city dump and sent to the Cementos Avellaneda plant in La Calera, where they are now serving as an alternative fuel in the cement production process.



Under an agreement between the Secretariat of Production, Environment and Technology and Cementos Avellaneda, these tyres are used safely and efficiently to avoid accumulating in green spaces, roadsides, or micro-landfills where they can cause environmental and public health problems. The reused tyres are first separated into rubber and metal at the dump, then loaded into trailers (each holding between ten and twelve tonnes) and transported to the cement plant. At the plant, the rubber is burned at approximately 1,400 °C to assist in clinker production. This method reduces reliance on gas and other fossil fuels, cutting costs and environmental impact.



The initiative yields several environmental and health benefits: it lowers soil, water, and air pollution; helps prevent disease by reducing mosquito and rodent breeding grounds; avoids toxic fires; preserves rubber and steel resources; saves water and energy; and reduces the carbon footprint of the industrial sector. Villa Mercedes also promotes broader circular economy practices. Recyclable waste such as glass and cardboard are collected regularly, and citizens can drop off used tires at the municipal dump or request removal from tyre shops. The program aims to engage the community in sustainable habits that offer positive impacts on local health, environment, and industry.