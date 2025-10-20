Advertisement

CRH, a leading global provider of building materials has completed its acquisition of Eco Material Technologies.

CRH previously announced on 29 July 2025 that it had reached an agreement to acquire North America’s leading supplier of Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) for a total consideration of US$2.1bn.

The completed acquisition positions CRH at the forefront of the transition to next generation cement and concrete, amid the growing demand for cementitious products to modernise North America’s infrastructure. Consistent with CRH’s strategy of value-creating capital allocation, the acquisition is expected to unlock significant future growth opportunities.