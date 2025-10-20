Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL) reported earnings of PKR 1.7bn (US$6bn) for FY25, marking a 51 per cent YoY decline, primarily due to a one-time gain of PKR2.6bn (after tax) from the sale of a subsidiary recorded in FY24, according to a report by AHL Research. The company operates four cement production lines with a total capacity of 4.3Mt, including Line 4 (1.275Mt), which became operational in the final quarter of FY24.

Clinker production rose 18 per cent YoY to 2.8Mt in FY25, reflecting the full-year contribution of Line 4. However, cement production declined two per cent YoY to 1.3Mt. Total dispatches increased 18 per cent YoY to 2.76Mt, driven by a 41 per cent surge in exports to 1.54Mt. Capacity utilisation stood at 68 per cent, compared to 76 per cent in FY24.

The company’s average retention price slipped to PKR12,050/t in FY25 from PKR12,220/t in FY24, mainly due to a decline in export prices to PKR9260/t from PKR 9380/t. Local retention prices, however, improved to PKR15,570/t from PKR 14,740/t.

Production costs fell to PKR9200/t, compared to PKR9900/t in FY24, supported by lower international coal prices and reduced power costs following the induction of a Circulating Fluidised Bed (CFB) unit and a 4.8MW wind power plant commissioned in the third quarter of FY25.

ACPL’s power mix now includes 10 per cent from K-Electric, 34 per cent from WHRS, 37 per cent from CFB, 17 per cent from solar, and two per cent from wind. The management anticipates 5–7 per cent local cement demand growth in FY26 amid easing inflation and interest rates.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan