Advertisement

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased by 12.5 per cent YoY to 1,223,924t in September 2025 when compared with a volume of 1,088,146t in September 2024, according to data published by the Moroccan cement association, APC.

Of this total, the prefabricated products segment showed the strongest growth with deliveries up 27.7 per cent YoY to 134,482t in September 2025 from 105,338t. The ready-mix concrete segment also saw robust growth as dispatches increased 26.5 per cent YoY to 287,892t from 227,663t in September 2024. The infrastructure market expanded by 14.5 per cent YoY to 76,530t from 66,830t over the period, while more moderate growth was seen in the wholesale, building and mortar segments. The wholesale segment, the largest market in the country, reported a 5.3 per cent uptick in deliveries to 687,981t in September 2025 from 653,545t in September 2024 while the off-take by building was up 6.4 per cent YoY to 31,472t from 29,572t over the same period. Sales to the small mortars segment saw 7.1 per cent growth to 5566t from 5198t.

January-September 2025

In the first nine months of 2025 cement deliveries in Morocco advanced by 10.6 per cent YoY to 10.860Mt from 9.818Mt in the 9M24.

Growth in the wholesale market was moderate at 4.4 per cent YoY to 5.961Mt in the January-September 2025 period from 5.712Mt while the ready-mix concrete segment led market expansion, with dispatches increasing 26 per cent YoY to 2.715Mt from 2.156Mt over the same period. Deliveries to the prefabricated products segment were up 18 per cent YoY to 1.119Mt from 0.948Mt in the 9M24. Sales to the building market remained largely stable at 0.312Mt from 0.31Mt, while infrastructure deliveries saw 9.2 per cent growth to 0.704Mt from 0.645Mt. The mortars segment saw a 3.2 per cent uptick to 49,127t in the 9M25 from 47,596Mt in the 9M24.