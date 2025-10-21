Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Yamama Cement Co has reported a 27.5 per cent YoY increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025 (9M25) according to its latest stock market filing.

Revenue reached SAR1.02bn (US$272.85m) compared to SAR0.80bn in the equivalent YoY period. Gross income stood reached SAR384.08m, a 3.5 per cent increase.

Operating income was reported as SAR315.21m, up from SAR308.28.

Net profits have increased slightly to SAR298.95m from SAR297.58 a year earlier, an increase of 0.5 per cent.

The company attributed profit growth during the current period to higher revenues, driven by an increase in the sales volume YoY. However, it noted that financing expenses also increased during this period.