Indian cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat says it has commenced trial production at its 3.6Mta clinker line in Umrangso, Assam, with commercial production to begin during the current financial quarter (3Q26).

The announcement coincides with strong financial performance in the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year (2Q26), which ended on 30 September.

Dalmia Bharat’s consolidated sales volume rose 2.9 per cent YoY to 6.9Mt in the quarter, while income from operations increased 10.7 per cent to INR34.17bn (US$389.16m). EBITDA reached INR6.96bn, a 60 per cent YoY improvement and translating to INR1013 EBITDA per tonne, a 56 per YoY increase.

PAT showed a particularly impressive improvement from INR2.39bn from INR0.49bn in the equivalent period last year, a 387 per cent increase. Net debt to EBITDA is currently 0.56x.

Higher cement realisations, operational efficiencies and robust margins are credited for the performance.

The company has also added around 93MW of renewable energy during this quarter, taking capacity to 387MW, meaning 48.1 per cent of energy consumption is now derived from renewable sources.