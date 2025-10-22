Advertisement

Mexico’s Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) has reported a 10.1 per cent YoY increase in net sales for US$438.5m in its earnings report for 3Q25.

The results were due in no small part to its USA division, which grew 14 per cent YoY, with concrete volumes increasing by 52.7 per cent.

However, the company’s EBITA dropped by 2.9 per cent to US157.4m, with a 35.9 per cent EBITDA margin. Meanwhile, net income dropped 12.6 per cent YoY to US$100.9m, from US$107.3m in 3Q24.

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s CEO, commented: “While the third quarter unfolded in a mixed environment, GCC executed with discipline and delivered revenue growth, underpinned by strong performance in our U.S. concrete business. Our teams maintained a disciplined approach across markets and ensured operational stability.

“Our focus remains on rigorous cost control, plant reliability, and investing to strengthen our network, supporting our long-term strategy to compound value into 2026.”