LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) reported a strong third-quarter performance for July–September 2025, with revenue up six per cent YoY and Profit After Tax (PAT) soaring 36 per cent. The results highlight the company’s robust operational resilience and continued customer trust despite a sluggish construction sector marked by lower public spending.

The company’s premium product range and aggregates business were key growth drivers during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Mr Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of LHBL, said: “While the construction industry continues to face challenges from reduced public investment and muted private credit growth, our business has remained resilient. We achieved volume growth across both Cement and Aggregates, reaffirming customer confidence in our products and services.”

Mr Chowdhury added that the company’s innovation strategy is delivering results, with specialised cement brands like Water Protect and Fair Face recording strong growth — a reflection of rising consumer preference for quality and performance.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh also advanced its sustainability agenda through the Geocycle initiative, co-processing over 34,000t of waste and replacing 11 per cent of fossil fuels, thereby enhancing both environmental and operational efficiency.

Although rising energy costs and market price volatility exerted some pressure on margins, the company has implemented strategic pricing reviews and stringent cost-control measures to safeguard profitability.

In the first nine months of 2025, LHBL’s net sales climbed five per cent YoY to BDT21,661m (US$177.3m), while Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose seven per cent to BDT3.06, compared to BDT2.85 in the same period last year. For the 3Q25 alone, EPS jumped 36 per cent YoY.

Outlook

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh plans to reinforce its profitability through stronger operational efficiency, greater investment in alternative energy sources, and continued diversification of its product portfolio. The company also remains focused on sustainability and digital transformation initiatives to strengthen its long-term market leadership.

“This achievement reflects our team’s agility, strategic focus, and commitment to excellence,” Mr Chowdhury noted. “By diversifying our portfolio and deepening our engagement with private sector clients, we’ve not only navigated the slowdown but continued to grow.”



By Abdu Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan