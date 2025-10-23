Crown Cement of Bangladesh has reported a 33 per cent YoY decline in profit for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2025, despite an increase in revenue.

The company’s Board of Directors, at its 254th meeting on 19 October 2025, approved several key decisions, including the audited financial statements for FY25. The minutes of the meeting were confirmed in an announcement to the Dhaka Stock Exchange on 20 October.

According to local media reports, Crown Cement’s profit fell to BDT0.67bn (US$5.48m) for FY25. The company attributed the decline to higher marketing expenses, increased depreciation from a newly inaugurated production plant, and rising finance costs.

Chief Financial Officer Md Ahasan Ullah explained that while Bangladesh’s cement industry saw modest growth during the year, Crown Cement’s revenue outpaced the sector average. “To capture a greater market share, we pursued aggressive marketing, which increased our marketing expenses and impacted profitability,” he said.

He added that the company’s newly commissioned sixth production unit also contributed to higher depreciation costs, further weighing on overall profit.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan