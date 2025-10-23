Advertisement

Aramit Cement has suspended production in Bangladesh for several months, citing severe liquidity constraints and surging raw material costs.

In a disclosure to the Dhaka Stock Exchange on 20 October, the company confirmed that a regulatory inspection team found operations halted during a visit to its Chittagong plant on 22 July 2025.

Local media reports indicate that Aramit Cement, a publicly listed company under the Aramit Group, stopped all operations after facing an acute cash crisis and a shortage of essential raw materials. The situation has reportedly worsened due to the absence of the company’s owners.

The firm’s major shareholder, former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who holds a 14.97 per cent stake in Aramit Cement, is currently under investigation for alleged money laundering and the illegal accumulation of wealth.

Aramit Cement Ltd operates from the Kalurghat Heavy Industrial Estate in Mohora, Chittagong. A sister concern of the Aramit Group—one of Bangladesh’s leading building materials manufacturers—the company expanded its facilities in January 2017, increasing its annual production capacity to 612,000t.